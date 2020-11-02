DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA)-- Just hours away from Election Day, all eyes are on the polls.
“Yes there’s a lot at stake,” said Johanna Lazzari who plans to cast her vote once polls open.
“It’s extremely important because if I have any opinion on how the country should or shoulnt be ran i don’t have a say in it until I vote. That's my civic duty,” said Matthew Rickard.
For many people election night will be a nail biter.
We likely will not know the result for some time after the polls close Tuesday night and some fear the tight race will have many on edge.
The 2020 Presidential Election has drawn a record number of early voters and that energy is expected to ramp up on actual Election Day.
Major cities across the nation are even preparing for the possibility of civil unrest with some governors activating the national guard.
“It doesn’t help our political system. It really doesn't help anybody in this country for us to have unrest, for us to have violence… I just hope that people understand how blessed we are to have this system and we don't need to be tearing it apart,” said Rep. Bradley Byrne.
Congressman Byrne serving his last days in office, asking people on both sides of the aisle to have patience and trust in our election system.
“Win or lose I understand how blessed I am to live in this country with the system we’ve got and let's accept the result though not necessarily the policies that the person that gets elected that they push.”
While some are concerned about the possibility of chaos in the coming days others are keeping their peace no matter who wins.
“Our system was designed to have checks and balances, so yes I believe that no one person can rule our nation,” said Rickard.
“I want to encourage everybody, whatever party they’re in, whoever they’re for in any race please get out tomorrow and go vote,” urged Congressman Byrne.
Representative Byrne warns people to be skeptical about what they see on social media regarding the election and always go to a trusted source for information.
