MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- FOX10 News investigating the new I-10 bridge and the reality that drivers may have to pay to use it.
The Build the I-10 Bridge Coalition said that it is accepting the fact that a toll is necessary to pay for the new bridge and Bayway.
Earlier this year ALDOT said the price to cross the new bridge and Bayway would be $3 to $6 each way.
Some members of the Build the I-10 Bridge Coalition want more time and get a final toll amount before they make their final decision on whether to support a toll or not.
Most driver said they either want a reasonable toll or no toll at all.
“It's something the local residents can't pay,” one Baldwin County resident said.
“People work in Baldwin County, but live over here and vice versa,” a Mobile County resident said. “Make it affordable.”
The Build the I-10 Bridge Coalition has stayed relatively silent on the prospect of tolls. That is until a Facebook post on Tuesday.
“The position of the Build the Bridge Coalition, faced with the fact that we've been told there's no way to do this without a toll, we don't oppose that toll,” said Mike Lee, Chairman of the Build the I-10 Bridge Coalition. “We're waiting to see how that toll will be structured and what the level is.”
Lee said while drivers will probably have to pay up unless funding changes, the coalition wants a manageable toll that does not force drivers to change gears.
“Without the toll there would be no bridge and we'll be faced with the ever increasing congestion and all the things that go along with it,” he said.
While the Build the I-10 Bridge Coalition said it has come to the realization a toll is needed to get the bridge built, one of its members, the Mobile Chamber of Commerce said it needs more time to reach its decision.
FOX10 News asked someone from the chamber to go on camera on Wednesday, but they declined.
Instead the chamber sent a statement from Kellie Hope, the Chamber's vice president of community and governmental affairs.
"The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce remains supportive of the I-10 Mobile River Bridge, and has been an advocate for it over the last 20-plus years. Residents and tourists tell us we need one. The business community is in agreement we need one. We need it to move people and commerce. As for the Chamber's position on tolls, we believe there are too many unanswered questions at this time. Before we give an official position, we need to know specifics about the cost structure and payback schedule."
Part of the tolling plan would be a free route, to get across the bay without paying, but drivers said that is not a solution, it is a problem.
“Putting all the local traffic through the one lane Bankhead Tunnel and they're going to make a bad situation a lot worse,” a Baldwin County man said.
The $2.1 Billion project is set to open in 2025.
