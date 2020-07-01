Tommy Tuberville campaign bus goes up in flames on I-59

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WALA) -- A bus for Tommy Tuberville's Senate campaign caught fire Wednesday evening in Dekalb County.
The sheriff's office there said the recreational vehicle went up in flames on Interstate 59 northbound just north for Fort Payne.
No injuries were reported.
The former Auburn football coach is in a runoff with Jeff Sessions for the Republican nomination for Senate. The winner of the July 14 runoff will face Senator Doug Jones in November.
