MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Associated Press is projecting that Tommy Tuberville has defeated Jeff Sessions in the Republican primary runoff for U.S. Senate.
Tuberville, the former Auburn football coach, will face Democratic Senator Doug Jones in the November general election.
The result ends Sessions' attempt to reclaim his former seat in the Senate. Sessions held the office for 20 years before resigning in 2017 to become President Trump's first Attorney General.
Trump fired Sessions in November 2018 a year and a half after the then-Attorney General recused himself from the investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election.
The President endorsed Tuberville in the runoff and tweeted, "Jeff Sessions is a disaster who has let us all down."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.