Some exciting news for two Dixon Elementary Archers from Irvington.
The Mobile County Commission honored 11-year-old Mia Cornelson for her accomplishments in archery during Monday's County Commission meeting.
Cornelson, a fifth grader, won first place at State and Nationals. She is now preparing for World's in July. The Championship will be held in Nashville.
Annah Edwards, 11, who is also a fifth grader at Dixon, won the silver medal at state. She has a big honor too. She has been named as the Alabama state Ambassador for Fuel Up to Play 60. It's a program sponsored by the NFL. She will be traveling to Cleveland, Ohio in July and will get to meet the Cleveland Browns Football team and tour their stadium.
The Dixon Elementary Archers team finished 20th out of 200 teams at Nationals. They all qualified for the July World's competition. They are now raising money for the whole team to travel to Nashville for the Championship. If you would like to help, click here.
