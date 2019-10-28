Tornado clean up continues at battered Lott Mobile Home Park

"Here it is Georgetown Lott road, with that spin up 217. Powell road, Iron Rush road, North Woods drive... Hopefully anyone hearing my voice you're already in shelter."
That was the exact moment Friday afternoon an EF-1 tornado ripped through Lott Mobile Home Park.
"I could here it roaring,” Jeff Weaver told us. ”I said let's get in the tub and we got into the tub and the whole house went to shaking real hard and in a matter of minutes it was over with."
In that matter of minutes though, Lott Mobile Home Park was torn apart. A vacant house, just feet behind Weavers home, was completely destroyed. Ten others suffered significant damage.
"We've got some work to do,” Weaver said. “We'll be here for a few weeks cleaning up."
Next step: picking up the pieces
"Thankful. Everybody's so thankful that nobody was hurt. These homes don't mean nothing to their lives. We all like family," Park owner Maxine Merritt told us.
Merritt has had crews chopping up limbs and removing trees and debris. She said her concern has been for the people who live at the park, making sure everything is safe for them to return.
"They all doing great,” Merritt said. “None of them are hurt and they don't want to leave. It's hard to get them to leave here. We have a family commitment here with people. We have a good park. "
But it will certainly take some time to get everyone back home.
"This is my purpose in life because I love these people. I should be quitting and retiring but I'm going to do it as long as they want me here. They don't want me to quit."
Tornado stats
The National Weather Service estimated this EF1 tornado had winds of 100-105 mph and was 100 yards wide. It was on the ground for about 3 and a third miles and for a total of just five minutes. That's all it took to turn lives upside down.
