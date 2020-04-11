MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- While we are under a stay at home order, Governor Kay Ivey has made it clear that the immediate risk posed by severe weather will come first.
Severe storms expected across south Alabama tomorrow will be a first during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Days before the storm emergency management leaders echo the same message: prepare now.
Find your safe place in a sturdy building, away from windows, that you can move to quickly if needed.
“Especially when you’re a couple days out and they start issuing a moderate threat then that does make us a little bit uncomfortable. We’re a little more concerned,” said Roy Waite, Clarke County EMA Director.
Major threats on Sunday include tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.
With coastal flooding likely, Dauphin Island Fire-Rescue is warning people living in low-lying areas to move cars to higher ground.
In Mobile, Baldwin and Clarke county no public weather-related shelters are open, making it extremely important to have a safe place to be.
This is especially crucial for anyone living in a mobile home.
“If you live in a mobile home or a home that you don’t feel safe in, make some arrangements to go somewhere else.”
During the weather threat emergency leaders say we must still be mindful of COVID-19.
“There’s still protective measures you can have in place if you have a concern over spreading ...of coming in contact with this virus. The good hygiene practices of handwashing, you can also use face coverings if you feel it’s necessary and you can also still implement social distancing,” said Jenni Guerry with Baldwin County EMA.
Help will be available for any displaced families.
