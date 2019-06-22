DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) -- A 49-year-old tourist from Tennessee is dead after drowning in Destin on Saturday, June 22.
Okaloosa County officials said the man was not breathing when he was pulled from the water at Henderson Beach Park. CPR was performed but the man did not survive.
His name has not been released.
