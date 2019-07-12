DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- The 61st Annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament will not be held Saturday, July 13, because of weather threats associated with Tropical Storm Barry.
The event, usually staged in advance of the annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, has been postponed until later in the month, according to organizers.
The following announcement was made by the ADSFR Friday:
The ADSFR has closely been monitoring the weather and possibility of tropical activity in our area Sat. July 13th for the 61st Annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament. We utilized all resources available to make what we feel like is this best decision for the kids, as their safety is our top priority. This tournament has been moved to July 27th, the weekend after the ADSFR. See everyone next week for the 86th Annual ADSFR!
