We are learning more on why Mobile Police say they have extended the suspension for five towing companies from the police rotation list.
Police suspended the companies from the list last month for 30 days while they say they were investigating allegations of overcharging.
But police have now suspended the companies an additional 30 days, and tow truck owners are not happy.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said, "As we continue our administrative investigation into the impound and wrecker companies, we found additional violations, additional administrative violations."
But Gary Smith, the owner of SOS Towing, said, "I tried to do what they've asked me to do. They still have not approached me, called me, or anything about any charges."
Carol Martin, speaking for Southport Towing said, "We have not seen any evidence of any of these criminal investigations. They just throw it out there and you're supposed to wallow in it."
Police say there's also a criminal investigation into whether any wrecker companies committed fraud.
