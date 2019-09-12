MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- 43-year-old Michael Sellers spent Thursday morning in Metro Jail -- arrested on a theft charge.
It's unclear if his latest legal troubles are related to a huge civil suit filed by the Mobile County District Attorney's Office against his business "Anytime Towing" also known as "Rapid Towing," where Sellers and his wife are accused of being at the center of a "predatory towing" ring.
Among the alleged illegal activity -- towing vehicles from apartment complexes without authorization, charging excessive recovery fees, and forcing vehicle owners to sign a document -- releasing anytime towing from damage to the vehicle, or any legal liability arising from their fraudulent and deceptive business practices -- all in the presence of an open-carry armed employee.
In October 2015 -- it appears as though Sellers chose the wrong vehicle to tow. According to the lawsuit -- he towed a pick-up truck from Arlington Park Apartments that belonged to their courtesy officer, who's also a Mobile Police Officer.
Not only was the officer's vehicle legally parked -- anytime towing did not have a contract to tow vehicles with the apartment complex, which they claimed they did. The lawsuit also claims, the tow company of falsely imprisoning a law enforcement officer in the tow yard after he refused to sign their document.
According to jail records, Sellers was released after posting bond about three hours after being booked into Metro. We're still trying to find out what this latest theft charge is related to. We'll let you know when we find out.
