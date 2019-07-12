MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Southbound traffic on Interstate 65 in Mobile between Moffett Road and U.S. 45 was stopped Friday afternoon, around 1:20 p.m., as an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer rig was on fire.
Heavy black smoke filled the air as the rig burned.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and the trailer was empty.
The Mobile Fire-Rescue Hazardous Materials Response Team was dispatched to assist with containing a diesel and hydraulic spill. A cleanup contractor was enroute to the scene to remove the spilled material. No injuries were reported.
