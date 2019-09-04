Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated 10 traffic deaths and zero boating deaths during this past four-day Labor Day weekend.
This year’s holiday travel period was from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, to midnight Monday, Sept. 2.
Fatal crashes occurred in the following counties: Baldwin, Calhoun, Cherokee, Colbert, Lamar, Madison, Marion, Shelby and Tallapoosa. One of the individuals killed was a pedestrian, but the others were traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts. Four were using seat belts, and five were not. Statewide numbers are not available at this time.
Following the same four-day holiday travel period in 2018, ALEA reported four Trooper-investigated traffic fatalities, but there were two delayed fatalities reported at a later date, bringing the total to six. The boating fatality total that same weekend also was zero.
ALEA urges the motoring and/or boating public to continue to put safety first, obey the law and drive defensively.
