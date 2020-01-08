Chief Virgil Chapman of the Clarke County Sheriff’s department has confirmed that there was a fatal accident in Clarke County this morning.
According to the chief, the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. on County Road 48 which is also known as Bashi Road.
He said the crash involved a vehicle and an 18-wheeler. He indicated that the 18-wheeler was transporting logs and that the vehicle may have run into the back of the truck.
The driver of the vehicle did not survive.
Investigators are still on the scene and more information will be made available soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.