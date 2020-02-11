A dangerous intersection in Spanish Fort may soon be getting an overhaul. Where Old Highway 31 meets US 31 on the east side has been a problem spot and it’s only getting worse as traffic in that area increases.
In April of 2019, a dump truck crashed into a cargo truck at the junction. It was a vivid example of the kind of problem the intersection presents. The driver of the dump truck was injured, and the highway was shut down for most of the morning while the mess was cleaned up. Baldwin County officials said the accident prompted them to address the problem.
“We started talking to ALDOT about doing a special project there, realigning 31,” said Baldwin County Engineer, Joey Nunnally. “We did an accident history there…went back and looked and there was three accidents which were T-bone accidents, which are more dangerous accidents and we petitioned them for a Highway Safety Improvement Grant.”
The intersection is a couple miles east of Highway 181, between Spanish Fort and Stockton. The problem is with the design. Old 31 comes in at a sharp angle to US 31, making the intersection difficult and dangerous for drivers. It’s a problem spot that those who live in the area try to avoid.
“That real sharp turn to the left when you’re leaving Old Highway 31 to get on 31 is treacherous,” said Jim Ellery. “I mean it’s nerve-racking if you’re trying to make your turn if there’s going to be a car coming to T-bone you.”
To fix the problem, the intersection will shift to the west and Old 31 will meet the highway at a right angle. There will also be a right-hand turn lane for those turning onto Old 31. Once the County Commission approves the project, there are several more steps.
“It will go to ALDOT for their approval. Then, go to the Governor’s Office for her signature. Then, it will go to the Federal Highway for their approval and once they approve, and sometimes that process takes about three months…and once the Federal Highway signs off on it, the funds are authorized and once they’re authorized, then we can start the design process,” Nunnally explained.
The cost of the project will be around $450,000 with the state picking up 90 percent of the bill and Baldwin County, the remainder. If everything goes to schedule, it will take about a year to finish.
