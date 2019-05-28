You are invited to join USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute for Cancer Survivors Week! A cancer survivor is anyone living with a history of cancer starting at the moment of diagnosis. Each June, USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute sets aside time to celebrate with them, their families and caregivers, recognizing that cancer survivorship is a journey made easier through the support of others. Dr. Spencer Liles stopped by our studio during Fox 10 News at 4pm to talk about Cancer Survivors week and surgical treatment options for cancer patients.
Cancer Survivors Week details:
Resource Fair - Wednesday, June 5th 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM - MCI 2nd Floor (Attend this event and enter a gift card door prize drawing)
Survivorship Wellness Lunch - Wednesday, June 5th 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM - MCI Multipurpose Room
Conversation led by Nancy Brumfield
Hope Wellness Yoga - Thursday, June 6th 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM & 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM - MCI Multipurpose Room
Community Survivors Day - Saturday, June 8th 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM - MCI Front Drive
Family-Friendly activities including music, food, a dunking-booth, photo booth, face painting and inflatables. Meet the Scientists who are researching cancer at MCI.
Register online at www.survivorsweek.eventbrite.com. For more Information, call 251-445-9802
