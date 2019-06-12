World Sickle Cell Day is Wednesday, June 19th. World Sickle Cell Day is a day to raise awareness of sickle cell at a national and international level.
Sickle cell anemia is a genetic disease that turns healthy red blood cells into abnormal *sickle shaped* cells. This causes blockages that slow the flow of blood. This frequently leads to attacks of chronic pain. Sickle cell can affect anyone, although it predominantly affects people from African and Caribbean backgrounds.
Dr. Felecia Wilson stopped by our studio during Fox 10 News at 4pm to talk about treatment options available to patients.
