Soft tissue injuries caused by sudden impact, force, vibration, and unbalanced positions are known as "musculoskeletal" injuries.
The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. treats these types of injuries in a special way. Specifically, the group uses blood and bone marrow derived growth factors and stem cells to help patients heal their musculoskeletal injuries. Doctor J. Keith Spain stopped by our studio during Fox 10 News at 4pm to talk about the treatment options.
