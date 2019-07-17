Everyone is talking about FaceApp - the app that edits pics of people's faces to show younger or older versions of themselves.
Thousands of people are sharing their results on social media.
FaceApp is not new. It first hit the headlines in 2017 with "ethnicity filters" that, however, was dropped after backlash.
The app can turn blank or grumpy expressions into smiling ones, and tweak make-up styles...all with the help of artificial intelligence.
But in the last few days the face-editing tool has gone viral -- fueled by celebs posting more mature pictures of themselves.
Privacy concerns were recently raised over the company cavalier approach to users' data, but security researchers say that only photos users specifically select to be analyzed are accessible by FaceApp. Other photos in smartphone's libraries are not being accessed, even if they show up in a display within the app.
But the app isn't free of privacy concerns. Each selected photo is uploaded to the cloud to be processed - which FaceApp does not explicitly tell users.
FaceApp says most images were deleted from its servers within 48 hours of being uploaded, but it is unclear how many it is keeping and what they are being used for.
Faceapp is a Russian company with offices in St Petersburg, Florida. Incidentally, based on the app's terms and conditions your pictures could be used for commercial purposes, like for Faceapp's ads.
