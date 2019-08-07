High school football season is underway.
Our local teams hit the practice field this week.
Over at Daphne high school, the Trojans had a “second” practice that was different than most.
It was all about the moms!
Daphne Trojans hosted its fourth annual Trojan moms 101 clinic
It included some chalk talk with Daphne’s offensive and defensive coordinators.
Then the moms snapped on the helmets and tightened the shoulder pads and took to the field where they ran a couple of drills and most importantly had fun.
“I think it kind of helps us and reminds of what any football player has to wear and concussions and concussion safety, it’s very important,” said Melisa Dotson, the proud mom of Nick Dotson.
“The moms I know that they trust us to have their boys on an everyday basis so it’s very important that they know that we have the best interest in them,” said Kenny King, Daphne head football coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.