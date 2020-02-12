A two-vehicle crash at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday claimed two lives in Marengo County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA says the crash occurred when a 2014 GMC Sierra driven by Dalton Ray McKenzie, 20, of Butler collided head-on with a 2005 Honda Accord driven by William Roger Digmon, 58, of Thomasville.
Digmon and his passenger, Dantiel Montre Cowan, 39, also of Thomasville, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to Senior Trooper Reginal King.
King said McKenzie was injured and transported to Choctaw General Hospital.
The crash occurred on Alabama 10 near the 33 mile marker, approximately six miles west of Sweetwater City Limits.
ALEA State Troopers will continue to investigate.
