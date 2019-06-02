MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- State Troopers are investigating an early Sunday morning crash on I-10 near Theodore.
According to State Troopers, a single-vehicle accident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday on I-10 near Exit 13 in Theodore. Officials confirm that two people were killed in the accident.
According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle was in the westbound lanes and ended up in the eastbound lanes of I-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.