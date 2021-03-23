The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers were involved in a shootout with a woman in Escambia County Tuesday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Chemstrand Road and 10 Mile Road. That's a few miles north of Interstate 10.

Troopers said they were investigating a crash at the intersection when a woman walked up and said she was overdosing on drugs. Investigators said they directed her to an EMS crew to ask for help.

According to FHP, the woman later pointed a rifle at a trooper and started firing. The trooper and another returned fire at the woman. Investigators said the woman was taken into custody and no one was wounded by the gunfire. She was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation related to her possible drug overdose.