FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- OWA Parks and Resorts in Foley made some big announcements Thursday, February 3, 2022, as it opened its new waterpark to the media for a peek inside.

As the new attraction gets set to open by late spring of 2022, the Park at OWA is being transformed into a tropical paradise. With that, comes a re-branding of the park.

If you’ve driven the Foley Beach express anytime in the last year, you couldn’t miss seeing what’s new at OWA. It’s big, and if you thought it looked that way from the highway, a look inside is even more impressive. One-hundred-thousand square feet under roof and nearly two-thirds of that will be dedicated to water-themed attractions.

“The biggest, unique factor is this wall. So, you’ve got the roof that will open up, but you also have this wall,” said CEO of Creek Indian Enterprises, Cody Williamson. “When it’s all said and done, you’re going to be able to go out there and walk right into the wave pool. When you open that up, you’re going to have this big breeze going through, so you’re going to…even though you’re on the inside, you’re going to feel like you’re outside.”

The walls of the atrium are completely paneled with glass of varying tints and hues. They’re designed to provide a cooling factor to the building and are rated to withstand 165 mph winds.

The Porch Band of Creek Indians are betting big on this latest phase of development, bringing the total investment to $340-million dollars. With the addition of the waterpark comes a new brand for the park, just revealed to the public Thursday. It will now be known as Tropic Falls at OWA, with the waterpark being the centerpiece, seamlessly integrated into the existing theme park. Tribal leadership is excited for what’s to come and the opportunities it will bring to the community.

“Creating sustainable jobs for this area and just, for locals to have a place to come and tourists to have a place to come to make lasting memories and have fun,” explained Tribal Chair and CEO of the Tribe, Stephanie Bryan.

First, they need your help to name the park’s new ambassador, a tropical toucan. Later this month will come the challenge of hiring 300 additional employees for the waterpark.

“COVID will hopefully go away or at least, become manageable and folks will want to get back to work. We’re going to certainly have the jobs for them,” Williamson said.

Tropic Falls is scheduled to open in May of 2022. From a variety of slides for the thrill-seeker, like the “Tangerine Scream” and the “Piranha Plunge” to family slides and Castaway Creek, there is nothing like this in the southeast US. Don’t forget, the toucan needs a name. Tropic Falls wants your input, and the voting is open now on its social media sites.