Tropical Depression 26 forms, system could threaten Gulf Coast later this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 26 has formed in the Caribbean Sea near Jamaica.
Maximum sustained winds are listed at 35 mph and the storm is moving WNW at 9 mph.
If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Delta, the 25th named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season.
The 11 pm Sunday NHC track for the system predicts the storm will reach hurricane strength as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. The forecast shows it could strengthen into a category 2 hurricane before it makes landfall along the central Gulf Coast by next weekend.
Areas between Destin and Lake Charles are in the 5-day prediction cone.
