According to the National Hurricane Center, satellite data indicates that Tropical Depression Seven has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Gonzalo with 45 mph winds.
Forecasters say the intensity forecast will be updated in the next regular advisory.
The location of the storm is about 1,260 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands.
Maximum sustained winds are 45 miles per hour and present movement is west-northwest at 12 miles per hour.
