Tropical Depression Three has formed over the Bahamas and is expected to move north toward the Carolinas.
The system has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. According to the National Hurricane Center, no significant increase in strength is anticipated, and the depression is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday.
