MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--Tropical Storm Barry's persistent, heavy rains flooding busy streets in Mobile.
Though many were thinking of New Orleans, people here were thankful it wasn't worse.
"Whether it's great or minor you always have to prepare yourself. You never know what the results cause it's out of our hands, so just stay prayed up."
Barry's impact on the Port City surprising some.
"It's more than I expected."
And leaving others feeling extremely lucky.
"Was sitting watching TV and the whole house shook, immediately came out here trying to find out what it was and we had a nice tree laying over my shed... the shed completely crumbled," said James Grantham.
The soil apparently too wet for this huge tree in Theodore, narrowly missing James Grantham's home.
"If it had fell back the other way it would have fell on the house."
Thankfully no one was hurt when another large tree snapped, falling right into the road, blocking traffic on Broad Street near Elmira.
"It's either gonna be wind, water weight or shear physics that made the tree come apart, but you can only go by indications. There's no way to see exactly,” said urban forester, Peter Toler.
Peter Toler says in a recent thunderstorm, accompanied by strong wind,they responded to over 80 tree-related issues.
By Saturday afternoon they’d only gotten two calls.
