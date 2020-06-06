GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA)-- Tropical Storm Cristobal was no match for beachgoers along the Gulf Coast braving the elements to sink their toes in the sand Saturday afternoon.
Pelting sand and pouring rain was not enough to keep determined beach lovers away.
“So what is your plan now? Are you gonna go home or what? No. Nah. I think we’ll stay through it. Ok. You don’t feel unsafe at all? It’s just water.”
Dozens of people taking it all in, watching the dark storm clouds roll through.
While the beach remained open on Gulf Shores the water was off limits to swimmers, but some still tested their luck with strong rip currents, jumping into the wicked surf as double red flags waved high.
Some did not know what to expect as they were on the beach tempted to see their first tropical storm for themselves.
“We’re still doing the tourist thing coming out and watching the waves and seeing what it’s like to be in a tropical storm.”
