DAUPHIN ISLAND, ALA. (WALA)- As Tropical Storm Marco fizzled out, Dauphin Island stood strong. The barrier island, known for taking a bunch of tropical poundings, doing just fine Monday night.
The big surf from the storm brought in spectators and thrill seekers, like surfers riding the waves.
One spectator on the west end said, “They’re beautiful to watch them come in, before you have to take shelter, they’re beautiful.”
Tropical Storm Marco proved mostly weak for Dauphin Island. Local, Jay Reeves was unimpressed.
Jay Reeves said, “This is nothing compared to what it can do down here. This parking lot would be washed over. It would be closed. We would not be standing here today.”
The huge waves and strong wind, a first for Tennessee visitor Tammy Rogers.
She said, “I think it’s kind of scary, but it’s beautiful…No I’m used to seeing the Mississippi river. ”
The rain held off until evening and even then, it didn’t contribute to flooding on the island. The rip current, though, is nothing to play with.
Nicholas Wolfla from Indianapolis said, “There was quite a bit of undertow so it was pulling me under, but it wasn’t too bad.”
The island slipped away from the system , but will now prepare for the next, as Laura looms.
“We’ve dodged a bullet on this one. We’re going to have to look out for Laura though,” Reeves said.
Another local agreed, “We’re going to stay here through Marco and just look and see which way Laura is headed “
Ahead of Laura, Mayor Jeff Collier reminded islanders to move anything, like cars or trash cans to higher ground now. There will also be hurricane re-entry passes at town hall Tuesday from 9am to 3pm.
