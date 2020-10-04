MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The National Hurricane Center has designated a system in the Caribbean Sea as Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Six.
Forecasters said the low pressure area is better defined but does not have enough organization to be classified as a tropical depression.
The disturbance is over warm waters but is experiencing shear that is currently limiting development. The hurricane center said that shear is expected to decrease Sunday night, allowing the disturbance to strengthen into a tropical cyclone.
If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Delta, the 25th named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season.
The 5pm Sunday NHC track for the system predicts the storm will reach hurricane strength once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Areas between Pensacola and Lake Charles are in the 5-day cone.
