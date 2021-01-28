JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) - Police Chief Jerry Taylor of Jackson, Ala. confirmed the death of a truck driver after he was shot multiple times.
The victim has been identified as 72-year-old Thearthor Dixon.
Taylor said Dixon was with a log crew which was headed in and stopped near the Walmart near Walker Springs Road.
He said multiple rounds were fired into the vehicle striking the victim several times.
The case is still under investigation, but officials say they believe this was an attempted robbery. Jackson said they have some potential suspects but still waiting to officially charge someone.
