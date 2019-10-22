MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Traffic flowing once again at the Wallace Tunnel curve on I-10 after a massive crash on Tuesday brought traffic to a halt.
A flat-bed crashed on its side, sending a load of lumber and other materials onto the curve.
Commuters backed up for miles on I-10 and Government Street in Downtown Mobile.
The crash comes just 5 months after an 18-wheeler overturned in almost the same spot.
An instructor at Premier Driving Academy said the sharp curve is not something to mess around with.
“When they're coming into that turn heading eastbound you only have so much room to get around that curve without putting your trailer on the median there,” said Christopher Long, an instructor at Premier Driving Academy
FOX10 News reached out to ALDOT to see if they plan on adding additional warnings about the curve besides the blinking light when drivers are going too fast, but we have not received a response yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.