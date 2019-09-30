Truland Homes is proud to introduce our inaugural Teacher Wish List Giveaway as part of our Partners in Education Initiative. With an extended deadline, we are accepting applications until October 15, 2019. You can submit your application to trulandpartnersineducation.com.
Beginning November 1 through November 30, all teachers who have submitted an application will have the opportunity to share their nomination for public voting. We encourage all applicants to share their nominations with their family and friends.
On December 1, 2019, we will contact the principal at the school of each winning teacher per district to coordinate delivering your wish list.
About Erica Pounder:
Erica Pounder is the Marketing and Advertising Manager for Truland Homes. Erica has the overall responsibility for the attraction, engagement, development and experience of Truland Homes’ most important asset- its clients. She embodies Truland’s mission: “to see all we can do with all we’ve been given,” playing a critical role in enabling the company to look for new and revolutionizing ways to provide a superior home and distinctive buying experience with their growing client base. Through advancing the methods in which Truland engages with their buyers, Erica enables Truland Homes to scale into new markets, while retaining the very elements that have made the company so successful to date.
About Truland Homes
Truland Homes is a private builder that expands across the Alabama Gulf Coast to the Eastern Florida Panhandle with divisions in Spanish Fort, AL, Pensacola, FL and Panama City, FL. Truland Homes prides itself on providing a superior home and a distinctive buying experience for each of its homeowners with homes beginning in the Mid $200s. To learn more about where we build and homes we have under construction, please contact us at marketing@trulandhomes.com or visit trulandhomes.com.
