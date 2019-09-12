Monroeville, AL – Fall's HOTTEST tickets are now on sale for Truman Talks Nelle Harper Lee! The world premiere of this play will be in the famed courtroom of Monroeville's historic old courthouse museum on the weekend of September 27-29.
Starring Broadway's Joel Vig, from the original casts of Ruthless and Hairspray, the play focuses on a fictional surprise 50th birthday celebration for Harper Lee. Her lifelong friend Truman Capote, portrayed by Vig, has come from New York to speak in her honor, and shares stories of their relationship as the “guests” await her arrival. Vig, who also wrote the play, is recognized as the foremost Capote interpreter and has enchanted audiences from Hollywood to New York with his performances.
Tickets are available by calling the Monroe County Museum at 251/575-7433. Prices for 7 p.m. performances on Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28 are $40 for general admission, $30 for Monroe County Museum members, and $15 for students. A wine and cheese reception honoring Mr. Vig will follow on both evenings and is included in the ticket price. The 2 p.m. matinee tickets for Sunday, Sept. 29 are $30 for general admission, $25 for museum members, and $15 for students. Early purchase of tickets is encouraged as very limited seating is available.
The event is presented by the Monroe County Museum Endowment Board, Inc., to benefit the museum.
