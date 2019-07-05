Depending on who you ask -- it's still unclear if the citizenship question will be on the 2020 Census.
While the Supreme Court says no, President Trump continues to push to get it added.
The question: "Are you a U.S. citizen?" -- sparking a lot of debate. Last week's Supreme Court decision effectively blocking the question from being asked. The nation's high court ruling that the administration's rationale for the question was "contrived," and said that it could be added to the census questionnaires only if officials could offer an acceptable explanation of why it was needed.
Despite the ruling, the Trump administration is pressing forward to get the citizenship question on the 2020 Census.
"We have four or five ways we can do it. It's one of the ways we are thinking about doing it very seriously... We are doing well on the Census... We are working a lot of things including an executive order," said President Trump.
The issue comes as immigration and the border crisis continues to be in the spotlight. Reaction among locals is mixed on whether the citizenship question should be added:
"Yes. Because we are counting U.S. citizens. Why do I want to count somebody who is not a U.S. citizen," said Mike DuBose.
"I just feel like no... He's just trying to add something else so he can stop another person from coming over here," said one woman.
"Yeah, because it's taking jobs away from American people," said John Englett.
As the Census Bureau starts the process of printing the questionnaires without the question, President Trump appears unphased as attorney's for both sides go back and forth.
"We're fighting very hard against the system... That's a very difficult system," said Trump. "So we will see what happens ... We can also ad an addition on so we can start printing now and maybe do an addendum after we get a positive decision."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.