WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s preparing for legal challenges to the counting of mail and absentee votes in Pennsylvania.
Speaking to reporters in Charlotte ahead of a rally in Hickory, NC Trump says: "We’re going in the night of — as soon as the election is over — we’re going in with our lawyers.”
Trump has repeatedly attacked the Supreme Court in recent days for not blocking the counting of late arriving ballots for days after Election Day. Trump aides believe Democrat Joe Biden has a substantial lead in early
