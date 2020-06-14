Trump supporters hold boat rally in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- A group of boaters supporting President Trump held a parade on the water Sunday in Orange Beach.
It was part of a rally in several bodies of water across the country honoring the President's 74th birthday.
Trump tweeted a video promoting the parades on Thursday.
June 14th just happens to be my birthday, thank you! Love our Boaters, Love our Country! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/Om9pbHIaTU— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
