PENSACOLA BEACH, Fl. (WALA) -- Rough waters and red flags along Pensacola Beach was the biggest inconvenience as Tropical Storm Fred rolled in.

"What do y'all think of Fred so far??? -- Who is Fred... (laughs)," one group of ladies.

"I don't think it's as bad as everyone made it out to be... it's just a tropical storm. Typical Florida day almost -- rain and a little wind, that's about it," said one man.

With their priority keeping beachgoers out of the water, lifeguards were patrolling nonstop along the 8-mile stretch of coastline.

"The biggest challenge for out staff is mostly just communicating the message that the water is closed to all swimming and wading... and keeping people out of the water," said Dave Greenwood, Escambia County Water Safety Chief.

There are exceptions -- Fred's fierce waves were a surfer's best friend.

"How does this compare to normal? -- Oh, it's big... it's pretty big right now," said one surfer.

Fred also providing a dramatic backdrop for a crew's music video "Versace Bag."

"Pensacola is probably the best place you could come... really beautiful place the whitest beaches I've ever seen. It's not packed out not a whole lot of people out here - it helps to have a clean background."

As the sun sets and the worst of Fred behind us -- the focus now shifts to Grace and Henri -- a sign storm season is once again active.

Lifeguards tell us there were no beach rescues Monday.