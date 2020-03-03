NOTASULGA, Ala. (WALA) – A decade ago as Auburn University football coach, Tommy Tumberville taunted his cross-state rival with a “fear the thumb” warning. On Tuesday, he flashed that thumb up in triumph – figuratively, at least.
The political novice was leading the crowded Republican field for a U.S. Senate seat with incomplete returns, setting up a four-week runoff showdown with the last Republican to hold the seat – Jeff Sessions.
Tuberville, 65, came out swinging during an address to supporters at Auburn Oaks Farm, not far from where he used to coach the Tigers.
“Tonigh, it looks like a great night for us and a bad night for the swamp,” he said.
Tuberbille and Sessions, who gave up his Senate seat to become President Donald Trump’s first attorney general, will square off in a runoff on March 31. The winner will take on Democrat Doug Jones, who won a special election in 2017 to succeed Sessions.
By virtue of high name recognition from his decade as Auburn coach in this football-crazy state, Tuberville entered the race for the GOP nomination in April as an early front-runner. He raised nearly $2.5 million – $1 million of which came from her personal wealth.
Tuberville was second among Republican candidates in both money raised and spent. U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, a Baldwin County Republican, was first on both counts. But he finished third on Tuesday.
Tuberville said he looks forward to the runoff campaign.
“We’re going to overtime, and I know somebody who knows how to win in overtime,” he said.
Jones, who was unopposed Tuesday for the Democratic nomination, has been raising money at a frenetic clip while he awaits his Republican opponent. Campaign finance records show he has more than $7.4 million in the bank. That is more than Sessions and Tuberville combined.
Throughout the primary campaign, Tuberville depicted himself as a pro-Trump outsider best-positioned to support the president’s “Make America Great Again” agenda.
He laid out a broadly conservative agenda that included tax cuts, less government spending, a strong military, school choice and border security – including Trump’s effort to build a wall between the United States and Mexico.
The former coach frequently knocked Sessions over the former attorney general’s handling of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Sessions followed the advice of ethics officials at the Justice Department and recused himself because of his role in Trump’s campaign. Trump publicly complained about Sessions for months after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed an independent counsel.
Eventually, Trump fired Sessions. And Tuberville argued that Sessions had “deserted President Trump.” He hit that them on Tuesday.
“We’re going to finish what was started when President Trump looked across the table to Jeff Sessions and said, ‘You’re fired,” he said.
Tuberville said the president needs a fighter in the Senate who will have his back when he needs it the most.
“Doug won’t. Jeff didn’t. But I will,” he said.
Sessions and Byrne hammered Tuberville over comments he made at a campaign event that appeared to express support for illegal immigrants. Tuberville maintained his comments had been taken out of context.
Tuberville also had to fend off allegations that he was not a genuine Alabama resident since he voted and paid taxes in Florida as recently as 2018. A Sessions campaign ad labeled Tuberville a “tourist.”
He addressed that indirectly Tuesday.
“This is a great state,” he said. “I chose to move back here to make this my home.”
Tuberville’s “fear the thumb” jab became a controversial taunt – and a T-shirt – in 2005 after the Auburn coach held up four fingers to signify four consecutive Iron Bowl victories over the University of Alabama. After a fifth victory the following year, Tuberville held up that thumb.
In that job, Tuberville spent a lot of time wooing potential recruits and boosters – precisely the kind of retail politics skills politicians employ on the campaign trail.
He will have four weeks to put those skills to the test.
