On the heels of Governor Kay Ivey's announcement extending the "Safer at Home" order, new numbers from the Mobile County Health Department show a new daily record in COVID-19 cases.
The new number is 118.
Health department officials talked about that at their news conference Tuesday.
That beats the old record of 108.
The past week also set a new record of 424.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, "So, in the last seven days, we have had four days with the number of reported cases over 100. Those are the three highest number of cases reported in any one day."
Health department officials say they're not only disturbed by the increased number of cases, but an increase in the seven day average, to about 80.
They also say they're concerned that the increased number of cases could translate in the future to a higher number of hospitalizations and deaths.
But the presumed recovered is at about 55 percent.
