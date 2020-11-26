Turkey Trot for Hope in person race still on this year with some changes

Some folks choosing to burn off their calories early Thursday, before filling up on all that turkey.
Rapahope hosted its 11th Annual Turkey Trot for Hope this morning at Battleship Memorial Park.
COVID has changed the race this year, but not the cause behind it all.
In the middle of a pandemic, organizers were forced, just like many families, to change their plans this year.
Thanks to masks, hand sanitizing stations, individually wrapped snacks, and an added virtual race, Rapahope was still able to host their race in person, while making sure runners felt safe.
Safety is a main priority, but Rapahope says 2020 didn't cancel their mission to support those kids battling childhood cancer and their families.
"Just because we've had multiple hurricanes and a pandemic, childhood cancer is still as prevalent today as its always been, and so is the need for fun and joy," said Melissa McNichol, Executive Director of Rapahope.
Joy is a major part of Rapahope's mission, as they work to offer recreational activities, like their summer camp, to give children battling cancer a chance to just be a kid, too.
If you'd like to make a donation to Rapahope, or learn more about their mission, click here.
