Turkey Trot for Hope kicks off tenth year with record attendance, new start line

A record number of people burning off their Thanksgiving calories ahead of time Thursday morning!
Over 1,500 people kicked off their holiday early for Mobile’s Turkey Trot for Hope.
This is the tenth year for the 5k and Fun Run benefitting Camp Rap-a-Hope, a Gulf Coast nonprofit that helps bring joy to children with cancer and their families year-round.
Several families tell us the race has become part of their Thanksgiving tradition, as they give back and work off the holiday food together.
“We just thought we’d do something a little different, do something good for our community, come out and run and start our day off good,” said Courtney Rouse-Heinz, running the race with her son, Riley, and husband, Thomas.
Organizers tell us this is the first year the race started at Mardi Gras Park, a change they made to accommodate a major increase in turnout over the years.
