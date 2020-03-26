TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Tuscaloosa will be under a 24-hour curfew starting Sunday, March 29, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Walt Maddox signed an order that said Tuscaloosa residents shall remain in their home at all times, leaving only for essential purposes.
Those purposes include work at essential businesses, visiting grocery stores, pharmacies, etc., caring for others, picking up food, doctor’s appointments, and exercising outside.
Essential businesses may continue to operate. Those businesses are described as public safety, emergency services, public health/medical providers, food service, utility providers, media, delivery services, organizations that restock essential services, and government organizations.
All non-essential businesses will be ordered closed.
The curfew is in effect from Sunday, March 29 at 10 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, April 11. The mayor said the order will be re-evaluated on April 11.
More information is available at Tuscaloosa.com/COVID19
