TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WALA) -- A Tuscaloosa police officer was killed after he was shot by a suspect Monday evening.
Investigators said the shooting happened around 6:23 at a home on 33rd Avenue.
The officer has been identified as 40-year-old Dornell Cousette.
Officer Cousette was dispatched to the scene after someone spotted a wanted suspect. Investigators said when Cousette arrived at the house, the suspect ran inside. The officer followed and shots were exchanged inside the home.
Cousette was taken to the hospital where he later died. The suspect was also wounded. His name and condition have not been released.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said Cousette was a 13 year veteran of the police force. He leaves behind two daughters and a fiancee.
