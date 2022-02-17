PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - With just one day to go until the beginning of 2022 Pensacon, the stars are in town in Pensacola, Florida. Including Lou Ferrigno known for his role in The Incredible Hulk.

FOX10 had a chance to speak with him about his incredible career and how he’s giving back to local law enforcement.

“My father was an NYPD Lieutenant for 26 years. I grew up in law enforcement. I went to an academy 16 or 17 years ago to be a Deputy Sheriff. I came here because I want to show my support. People don’t realize what it takes to put the uniform on and be out there so that’s why I want to show my support,” Ferrigno said.

And the Pensacola Police Department is grateful for the acknowledgement.

“It’s an honor to have Lou Ferrigno stop by and pay homage to law enforcement and just to stop by and say hi. I think that’s really admirable of him to take time out of his busy schedule,” Chief Eric Randall said.

Ferrigno traveled to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office afterwards where he was named an honorary deputy.

As people picked up their passes for the weekend, Ferrigno said he’s excited to see his fans.

“It’s like I can relive my childhood through them because when I was growing up, I didn’t have anything like this. At least I can appreciate them when they come to me and they ask about the show. And how much they like the show, all the movies I’ve done and everything,” Ferrigno said.