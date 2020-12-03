BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Exactly two years after the beating death of Walter "Davey" Powers II, twin brothers were sentenced in the crime.
Brady and Aaron Willis were each sentenced to 15 years on manslaughter charges. Brady Willis was also sentenced to five years on domestic violence 2nd charges. They are to run concurrent.
Both Aaron and Brady Willis apologized to members of the Powers family at the hearing. Each saying, "no one should have to go through this."
On December 3, 2018 police reported that Powers died from blunt force trauma after he was found beaten outside his home in Summerdale. According to officials, Powers was beaten to death by his girlfriend's twin sons.
At the time of his death, the Baldwin County District Attorney's Office said alcohol was a major factor.
