Two 12-year-old Jackson County boys are in custody after allegedly making threats against St. Martin Middle School.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says over the past weekend the juveniles made statements that they were bringing a gun to school to hurt other students. Investigators arrested both boys the morning of Tuesday, September 17.
Officials say one juvenile is charged with making terrorist threats and the other is charged with accessory.
Both boys are currently in the Jackson County Youth Detention Facility.
