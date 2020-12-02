Two 15-year-olds charged with arson after starting fire in school bathroom

OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (WALA) - Two students at Niceville High School are facing arson charges after authorities say they started a fire inside a girls’ restroom Tuesday.
According to officials, the fire prompted a school evacuation and causing approximately $2500 in damages.
The teens were identified as Cadence Yates and Emily Kempton, both 15, have been arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on charges of arson, (a first degree felony), and disruption of a school function.
Officials say the School Resource Officer located the fire in Building 600 and immediately began putting it out. They say once the fire department deemed it safe, students were allowed back into their classrooms.
The two potential suspects were identified quickly through numerous tips, including Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers, and ultimately admitted using a lighter to ignite a large roll of toilet paper inside a stall as a “joke”.
Authorities say the fire quickly grew out of control.
Video surveillance shows the pair leaving the bathroom together around 9 a.m. and returning about seven minutes later to open the door. Smoke can then be seen coming out of the restroom. Yates and Kempton immediately left the area.
In addition to arson and disruption of a school function, Yates is also charged with violation of probation for an original charge of grand theft auto.
