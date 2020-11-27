MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pair of 17-year-olds have been arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old on Thanksgiving night.
On Thursday, November 26 at approximately 6 p.m., police responded to the 7500 block of Old Pascagoula Road in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim who was unresponsive.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old Tavon Holder who was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
Police say case was cleared by the arrest of 17-year-old Anthony Macpherson and 17-year-old Lucy Rutledge. They're both charged with murder.
